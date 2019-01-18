Children go to Westminster to talk food poverty

Just putting food on the table is a struggle – let alone making healthy choices. That’s the message from a group of nine children, aged between ten and seventeen – who travelled to Westminster today to raise their experiences with MPs and peers as part of the Children’s Future Food Inquiry. They described how food poverty affects every aspect of life from health to educational opportunities.

Corey McPartland was part of the group representing the Children’s future food inquiry at Westminster. She joined me earlier along with 16-year-old food ambassador Tia Clarke – and the Executive Director of the Food Foundation Anna Taylor.