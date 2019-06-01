Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 6.30pm
Menu
4m
1 Jun 2019

Celtic FC reveal two year investigation into child sex abuse allegations

Chief Correspondent

The chief executive of Celtic has said that the football club has been investigating historic child sex abuse allegations for the last two years. In a letter to two members of the Scottish Parliament – Peter Lawwell said there was a “misconception” that the club was ‘”doing nothing.”

It follows the conviction in the past year of four men connected to Celtic Boys’ Club.

Joining me is one of the recipients of the letter, Adam Tomkins, MSP for Glasgow.