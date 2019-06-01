Celtic FC reveal two year investigation into child sex abuse allegations

The forecast for the next 5 days
The chief executive of Celtic has said that the football club has been investigating historic child sex abuse allegations for the last two years. In a letter to two members of the Scottish Parliament – Peter Lawwell said there was a “misconception” that the club was ‘”doing nothing.”
It follows the conviction in the past year of four men connected to Celtic Boys’ Club.
Joining me is one of the recipients of the letter, Adam Tomkins, MSP for Glasgow.