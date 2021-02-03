Captain Tom remembered as 10 million receive first vaccine dose in UK

Boris Johnson has hailed the vaccination of 10 million Britons as the most “colossal” effort in the history of the NHS. He said there was more evidence that the vaccines were also reducing transmission. But he also warned that the level of infection is still alarmingly high.

The latest government figures show a further 1,322 deaths have sadly been reported in the latest available 24-hour period, bringing the UK total to 109,355. There have been another 19,000 new cases in the UK.

But nearly 375,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. And crucially the number of people who have received their first dose of a jab has passed 10 million.