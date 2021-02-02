Captain Sir Tom Moore dies with Covid aged 100

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who became a symbol of resilience by raising tens of millions of pounds for the NHS, has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was 100.

His family said the last year of his life had been “nothing short of remarkable”; a time when he had managed to experience things he had only dreamed of.

The Queen, who knighted Sir Tom in a special ceremony in the summer, has sent a private message of condolence to his family.

And 10 Downing Street has lowered the flag to half mast in a sign of respect.