David Cameron was not one for formality when he lobbied his old colleagues on behalf of the failed finance firm Greensill Capital.

The former prime minister often signed off with “love” and emojis as he bombarded ministers and officials with calls, texts and emails in an attempt to win business for the firm.

Today the Commons Treasury Committee said it demonstrated a “significant lack of judgement”, but the committee says he broke no rules. And critics say that means the rules are inadequate.