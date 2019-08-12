Calls to review grouse shooting as season begins

Some call today the Glorious 12th – others, the inglorious: as the grouse shooting season begins, the industry behind it is in the spotlight.

Next week a gamekeeper will be sentenced in the Scottish borders for the illegal killing of protected species.

The continued persecution of birds of prey has pushed animals like the hen harrier to near extinction.

But it is the killing of tens of thousands of other creatures, perfectly legally, emptying moorlands of wildlife, that is also being called into question.

Today, the Labour party added their voice to the conservationists calling for the industry to be reviewed.

And a warning, this report contains distressing images of animal suffering.