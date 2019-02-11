Call for end to plastic waste exports

Dealing with Britain’s mountain of plastic waste is one of the most pressing problems of our time. We’ve exported millions of tonnes to countries like China. But now China has shut the door.

Channel 4 News has been given exclusive access to a report published tomorrow by the Policy Connect think tank. It calls for an end to all exports of plastic packaging in a decade.

Manufacturers, recyclers, scientists and cross-party MPs largely agree on solutions, but government action is the issue.