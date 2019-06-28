Brother-in-law of London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt on his radicalisation: ‘A lot of conversations and messages were getting more extreme’

The coroner heavily criticised the family of the main attacker Khuram Butt for not reporting his extremist views to the police and security services.

But his brother-in-law, Usman Darr, told the inquest that he had called a police counter-terrorism hotline once, 18-months before the attack, after an argument with the attacker, he says, over his increasingly radical views. That information was not passed on to MI5.

Usman Darr has since separated from his wife, and fallen out with her family. Earlier this week – and before the coroner gave his verdict – Channel 4 News went to meet him.