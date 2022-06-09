Brits captured by Russian forces sentenced to death in Ukraine

The two British soldiers who have been sentenced to death had both served in the Ukrainian army for several years before the war began. They both had Ukrainian partners. Aiden Aslin had been a care home worker in the UK before moving to Ukraine and Sean Pinner had served as a British soldier.

Together with Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim they were all convicted of terrorism by the separatist court. Downing Street said it was “deeply concerned” – while the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the sentence as a “sham judgement with absolutely no legitimacy”.