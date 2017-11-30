British politicians condemn Trump re-tweets

President Trump’s now infamous re-tweet of inflammatory posts from a British far-right group have been roundly condemned by politicians of all shades. His actions were called offensive, some have called for him to be charged with inciting racial hatred and for a proposed state visit to the UK to be cancelled. The controversy completely overshadowed Theresa May’s Middle East trip – she said he was wrong

but, diplomatically perhaps, stressed the “special relationship” between Britain and the US would continue.