Brexit: Lords expected to vote against government’s internal market bill

The government is facing a substantial rebellion in the House of Lords over Brexit legislation that ministers admit will break international law.

Critics say the Internal Market Bill would allow the government to flout the terms of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement, which has infuriated both the European Union and Joe Biden, America’s new president-elect.

Ministers have vowed to reinstate any clauses removed this evening by peers. But with Brexit negotiations continuing in London this week and Boris Johnson waiting for his first phone call with the new president-elect, the prime minister is under pressure to change his mind.