Brexit: EU proposes to slash most checks on goods from GB to NI

They’ve been dubbed the “sausage wars”, the tension between the UK and EU over trade rules in Northern Ireland.

Today, the protocol is under fire yet again. In an overture to the UK, the EU suggested cuts to the number of checks on the border to ease the path of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

But the UK says it no longer wants the European Court of Justice to be the final arbiter of disputes over trade rules, saying an independent body should be set up.

Warning: There is some flash photography in this report.