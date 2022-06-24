Boris Johnson: Will by-election defeats and ministerial resignation impact his leadership?

Boris Johnson came to Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, but whether he remains head of the UK government is once again being questioned by Tories wondering whether the one time winner has become a serial loser.

Defeat for the Conservatives in a red wall seat they snatched from Labour in 2019, as well as in a traditional South West stronghold they’ve held for 100 years, spells double trouble.

The prime minister told us both results as classic mid-term blues. But the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden reveals deeper unease in Tory ranks.