Sweden’s Chief Epidemiologist has told Channel 4 News that the UK having a lockdown – and then ending it – was probably the biggest cause of a surge in British Covid cases, compared with much lower numbers in Sweden.

Anders Tegnell also confirmed that Boris Johnson sought his advice in a Zoom call last weekend.

Over 500 Covid cases were reported in Sweden today – the biggest daily rise since early July.

But the Swedish government still believes its refusal to lock down was the right decision.