Boris Johnson plea to Trump to waive diplomatic immunity after teenager’s death

Boris Johnson has called on the United States to waive the diplomatic immunity granted to a diplomat’s wife, who’s the main suspect in a road crash which left a teenager dead.

Harry Dunn, who was 19, died after his motorbike collided with a car near a military base used by the US Air Force.

Anne Sacoolas left the UK after the accident in August. It’s thought she may have been driving on the wrong side of the road.