Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over tax rises for social care

Back to school, back to parliament, back to politics and a burning question: “How to fix social care once and for all?”

One of the solemn promises made by Boris Johnson on the steps of 10 Downing Street when he became prime minister three years ago.

But how do you fund it and who should pay?

That’s the question causing a schism in the Tory party and one that looks like fuelling a backbench revolt. The prime minister favours raising national insurance contributions.

In an exclusive poll for Channel 4 News, a majority said they would back an increase in National Insurance contributions of 1%, but support does plummet if it were to rise to 2%.