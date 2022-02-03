Boris Johnson faces fresh crisis as key advisers resign

So on a day dominated by the cost of living crisis – a political crisis at the very top of government as two of Boris Johnson’s closest advisers resigned from Downing Street.

First to go was his policy chief Munira Mirza who quit her job in protest at the prime minister’s attempt to link Sir Keir Starmer with the failure to prosecute child abuser Jimmy Savile.

She said he had not apologised, even though she urged him to and “let himself down by making a scurrilous accusation”.

And then Number 10’s director of communications Jack Doyle also quit.