Boris Johnson calls for action on climate at UN General Assembly

Boris Johnson has told the leaders of the world’s major economies that history will judge them on whether they have the courage to “step up” and make commitments at the COP 26 climate change summit in Glasgow next month.

The prime minister is at the United Nations in New York to drum up support for his demand that developed nations create a $100 billion dollar fund to help the world’s poorer countries meet the summit’s ambitious climate change goals

