Boris Johnson accuses EU of negotiating with ‘revolver on table’

Boris Johnson has accused the EU of negotiating with a “revolver on the table” as he told MPs why they should vote to break international law by overriding part of the Withdrawal deal he signed earlier this year.

Introducing the Internal Market Bill to the Commons, the Prime Minister claimed Brussels was threatening to use trade rules with Northern Ireland to “change the very economic geography of the UK” .

But every living former Prime Minister, as well as a number of his own MPs oppose the move – while Labour called it “legislative hooliganism”.

Our political editor Gary Gibbon was in Westminster.