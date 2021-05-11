Ballymurphy: 10 people shot dead were innocent, inquest finds

It’s just a few months short of half a century on from three bloody days when up to 40 people were shot by paratroopers on a West Belfast estate, 10 of them fatally.

Today their families finally had the truth from a state which had delayed facing up to it across two generations.

Truth is delivered then. But justice? That’s another matter.

And all this on the very day the government announced plans in the Queen’s Speech to “address the legacy of the past” in Northern Ireland.

Could that mean banning prosecutions for those who killed unjustifiably during the years of civil war in Northern Ireland?

Here’s what happened today.