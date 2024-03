When the Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian’s Wall was hacked down last September, apparently in an act of vandalism, it led to expressions of anger and sadness well beyond Northumberland. It also showed how we as a nation love ancient trees.

Now the proposed loss of eleven trees, including an ancient 200-year-old beech, has put Ripon Cathedral’s expansion plans on hold following a backlash from the local community.