16 Nov 2021

Azeem Rafiq describes ‘inhuman’ racist abuse at Yorkshire Cricket Club

Sports reporter

Constant racist language, inhuman treatment and bosses who did nothing to stop it. The former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq has accused English cricket of being institutionally racist in highly charged testimony to MPs.

In a series of shocking claims, Mr Rafiq described the humiliation and abuse he suffered at the club, and said by speaking out he hoped that things would change. I was determined to become a voice for the voiceless, he said.

Warning: there is some upsetting language in this report.