Arron Banks under pressure to explain Brexit funds

The businessman Arron Banks is under renewed pressure to explain the source of the millions of pounds used to fund the pro-Brexit Leave.EU campaign.

The National Crime Agency launched its investigation after allegations that Mr Banks might not be the real source of the cash.

Mr Banks, who’s denied any wrongdoing, insisted there was no Russian money and no interference of any kind – declaring the money came from a UK-based limited company, which he owned.

We also speak to the MP Ian Lucas, who’s on the digital, culture, media and sport committee – and ask him whether he was any the wiser as to where the pro-Brexit campaign money came from.