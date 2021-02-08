Alex Salmond refuses to appear at inquiry into handling of complaints against him

The former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has refused to appear tomorrow at an inquiry into the handling of complaints against him.

He is locked in a dispute with the committee that’s examining how the Scottish government dealt with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

But the chief executive of the Scottish National Party, Peter Murrell, did appear in front of the inquiry today.

Mr Murrell, who’s married to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, appeared for a second time after concerns were raised about the evidence he previously gave to the committee.