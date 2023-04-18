526 incidents of suspected illegal fox hunting took place in the 2022-2023 hunting season, exclusive figures suggest

Hunting foxes was banned 18 years ago, but is it carrying on regardless?

New figures from the League Against Cruel Sports, shared exclusively with this programme, suggest that in the last hunting season, there were over 500 incidents of what appears to be illegal hunting.

Trail hunting – which is the following of an animal scent with dogs – is allowed.

But anti-hunt campaigners report spotting 400 foxes being chased by hounds.

While the authorities in Scotland are cracking down, our chief correspondent Alex Thomson has been out to see how foxes fare in England and Wales.

Warning: distressing images in this report.