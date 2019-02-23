Zimbabwean citizen living in UK fears deportation

Zimbabwean citizen Marian Machekanyanga says she lives in fear of being sent back from her life in Sheffield to the country she left sixteen years ago in search of asylum, after she exposed government corruption under President Mugabe.

Last month under new President Mnangagwa, there was a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests. The authorities said they wouldn’t stand by and watch violence and looting, but their response was “just a foretaste of things to come”.

Back in the UK, Marian never knows whether each Home Office appointment will end with detention and a flight home.