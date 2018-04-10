Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

The Russian embassy has accused British officials of “isolating” Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the former spy who was targeted in the Salisbury poison gas attack, and “concealing important evidence”.

The 33-year-old Russian national was discharged from hospital last night and taken to what’s described as a “secure location”. Medical staff said she had asked for privacy, stressing it was not the end of her treatment, but “marked a significant milestone”.