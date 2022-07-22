“You’ve got to keep fighting it” Steve Thompson on his dementia

Steve Thompson is a former England rugby player and he played in every England match during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

But today, age 43, Steve remembers nothing about that final. And in 2020 he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia – and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

In today’s episode Krishnan talks to him about his diagnosis, the impact it’s had on his mental health and his memoir, ‘Unforgettable’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues covered in that report, you can find a range of places to seek help by visiting channel4.com/support

Produced by : Joe Lord-Jones and Freya Pickford

