Young Black people ‘three times more likely to be unemployed’

One in ten young people in the UK are not in education, employment, or training. That’s a record low and is fresh proof that the pandemic has not led to a once predicted surge in unemployment, but the impact has been very different for different communities.

The unemployment rate for Black people is more than twice the rate for the white population, and for young Black people it is even higher.

The government says it is targeting all groups who are experiencing problems in the jobs market. But will it be enough to overcome these long running challenges?