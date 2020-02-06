Years of police failings in response to Rotherham child abuse, investigation finds

WARNING: This report contains contents you may find distressing.

It sounds so horribly, depressingly familiar.

A teenager reports being raped to the police – and is dismissed as a “silly girl”, and told that she is to blame for the abuse she’d suffered.

This programme can reveal the years of failings identified by a police watchdog investigation into the girl’s case in Rotherham – a town at the heart of one of the biggest grooming scandals in the country.

The suspect was a known sex offender but wasn’t arrested. And no police officers have faced any significant action over their failings.

She has been speaking for the first time about what happened to Channel 4 News.