A young woman who was stabbed to death by her abusive ex-husband was afraid that her baby would be taken away by social services if she complained about his violent behaviour, an inquest has heard.

Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem, were murdered outside their home in Solihull in August 2018 by 21-year-old Janbaz Tarin.

The inquest into their deaths has been hearing evidence about the relationship from Raneem’s aunt.