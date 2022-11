From Mr Bean to the Bond Films, Jill Goldston has appeared in some of the biggest films ever made – only you may have never seen her.

That’s because Jill is more than happy to blend into the background- she is thought to be Britain’s most prolific extra. Until director Anthony Ing decided to put Jill front and centre and make a film about her life.

Minnie Stephenson went to meet the unsung star in the background – but keep your eyes peeled, blink and you might miss her!