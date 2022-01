Lawyers for Prince Andrew are arguing that the civil case against him brought by Virginia Guiffre should be dismissed at a hearing in New York.

They claim a 2009 agreement between Ms Guiffre and Jeffrey Epstein – which was unsealed earlier this week – means no more legal action against “any other potential defendants”.

Ms Guiffre has claimed she was forced by Esptein to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 – claims the Prince strongly denies.