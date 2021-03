The Chancellor is promising to use the “fiscal firepower” of the government in his Budget tomorrow to get Britain’s economy back on track.

There has been a blizzard of announcements and leaks over the last few days, promising money for pubs, the arts, sport and other industries that have been hit hard by the series of lockdowns over the last year.

Rishi Sunak is also promising “honesty” which many take to mean there’s bad news coming on tax rises.