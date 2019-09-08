Wildlife organisations call for halt to HS2

It promised to be the greenest high speed railway of its kind in the world.

But HS2 has been plagued with doubts, delays and overspend since its inception, and now leading wildlife organisations have come together to call for the government to rethink their high speed line, claiming it will destroy ancient woodland.

They say now that a climate emergency has been declared, vital habitats should be protected by rerouting the rail.

I’ve been to see some of the woodlands along the planned line, to find out what could be lost.