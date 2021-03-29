Why did we forget the Spanish Flu?

What have we learned and what have we forgotten from one hundred years ago – and will we make the same mistakes again?

Millions dead, multiple waves, ships quarantined; a world in crisis. One hundred years ago, humankind was hit by a deadly pandemic during the final months of the First World War: the Spanish Flu.

Now, we’re living through another pandemic: Covid-19. What have we learnt and what have we forgotten from one hundred years ago – and will we make the same mistakes again?

Today, we speak to the historian Professor Nancy Bristow and the epidemiologist Professor Gabriel Scally about the past, present and future.

