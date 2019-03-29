Channel 4 News
4m
29 Mar 2019

Who is the man behind the Fishing for Leave protest?

Home Affairs Correspondent

One of the organisations attending today’s march in central London was Fishing for Leave, a group that made headlines during the referendum when they sailed a pro-Brexit flotilla up the Thames.

They say they represent fishermen opposed to the EU, but this programme has discovered that one of the main organisers of today’s protest, Aaron Brown, appears to have links to far-right extremists.

A warning: some viewers might find some of the material in this report offensive.