Where have all our insects gone? Report finds 50 per cent fewer than 15 years ago

It used to be an irritating summer ritual – wiping the splattered insects off your car windscreen. Not so much any more.

A new report released today and seen exclusively by this programme, found 50% fewer insects splattered on our windscreens compared to just 15 years ago.

Amid all the focus on glaciers melting and devastating wildfires, this quiet decline in insects could spell potential catastrophe for the planet.

As Jon Snow found out, they are vital pollinators, not only necessary for the food we eat, but because they’re at the bottom of the food chain, they’re vital to many of our treasured wildlife too.