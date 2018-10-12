What’s it like living on universal credit?

The clamour from all sides to intervene in the national rollout of Universal Credit is rising.

Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, faces calls to open the country’s chequebook ahead of his budget at the end of the month. Yesterday, Esther McVey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said she accepts many people would be significantly worse off.

Today the Times reported that some charities involved in the implementation of the policy are operating under gagging clauses to prevent them criticising her.

But at the heart of this political row are the thousands of people affected.

We speak to three of them about their experiences, along with Conservative MPs Heidi Allen.