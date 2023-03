Over 45,000 asylum seekers are now being housed in hotels across the UK, a situation the government says it wants to put an end to.

We reported from Cannock in Staffordshire, where a far-right group took part in a protest against immigration policy which had originally been started by two local women.

Now we hear from two of the 450 asylum seekers currently accommodated in the area.

They told us of the racism they’ve experienced since arriving in Britain, and before they got here.