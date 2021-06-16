What life is like for migrants who arrive on UK shores

New figures show that more than 5,000 people have tried to cross the Channel so far this year, over 100 of them yesterday alone, picked up by Border Force officials as they attempted the dangerous journey to UK shores.

It’s more than twice the number of migrants intercepted during the same period last year, despite the Home Office’s pledge to stop the numbers of people entering on small boats.

But what’s happening to the people who have managed to make it here, in the hope of beginning a new life?