From the beaches of Cornwall to the slums of Mumbai and the cityscapes of New York, brothers Nicholas and Alex Bourne embarked on a trip together to explore what it means to have a sibling with Down’s Syndrome.

‘Handsome’, their new documentary, charts how after a childhood where Nicholas has been part brother, part carer for Alex, he now faces the uncomfortable truth that they must both become more independent.

The two travel to meet other siblings with Down’s Syndrome across the world.

It is a frank, sometimes uncomfortable, account of the changing relationship between brothers with a special bond.