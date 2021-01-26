What do the biggest protests in the world mean for India’s government?

India is currently witnessing not just the biggest protests in its history – but the largest demonstrations in the world.

India is currently witnessing not just the biggest protests in its history – but the largest demonstrations in the world. Tens of thousands of farmers have been parked on highways on New Delhi’s borders to protest new farming laws. Yesterday they clashed violently with police as India celebrated Republic Day. Do the farm protests threaten Narendra Modi’s nationalist government after a decade in power- or are they a blip in his mission to transform India?

Sources: Indian National Congress, ABC News, India Today

