23 Oct 2018

What do drill musicians make of MPs’ violent rhetoric? Watch the music video

It’s been blamed by politicians and police for inciting violence – the soundtrack to a surge in knife crime. MPs have accused Drill artists of “glorifying violence”. But are Parliamentarians in any position to lecture them – after a week of distasteful, anonymous briefings about metaphorically knifing Theresa May?

We asked one drill artist to record those words in his own style – to see how they come across in a very different context.

A warning, there is offensive language in this report.

This report and music video was produced by Boya Dee.