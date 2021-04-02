What could Alex Salmond’s new Alba party mean for the Scottish election?

He has pledged to deliver a “supermajority” for Scottish independence and put himself back in frontline politics.

But a week since Alex Salmond launched his new Alba party – how’s it going down with voters?

The first poll to include the party puts them on just three percent – well below the six percent often thought to be the threshold to win seats in the Scottish parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon told this programme yesterday she had “no intention” of working with Mr Salmond or his new party.

So where does he go from here?