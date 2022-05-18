Channel 4 News
18 May 2022

What can the government do? – Economists debate the cost of living crisis

In recent weeks politicians have told us to learn to cook, buy value food, turn the lights off and work longer hours or the especially helpful: get a better paid job.

But there is in most places a growing understanding that family budgeting isn’t enough to stop the pain of this crisis.

So what are the big ideas to tackle inflation or do you just have to wait for rising interest rates to do their job?

We were joined by Rupert Harrison, who was chief of Staff to George Osborne and is now at Blackrock, and Miatta Fahnbulleh, chief executive of the New Economics Foundation.