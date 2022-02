Charities have given evidence to MPs at a special hearing in parliament stating that some people on the lowest incomes are already rationing what they spend on heating and fuel.

In South Wales, people are already struggling with rising prices.

On an estate in Penrhys in the Rhondda, many in the community are on universal credit and paying for energy bills using prepayment meters.

Some of the challenges highlighted in Westminster are playing out on a daily basis in this area of South Wales.