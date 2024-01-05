Weather chaos: More than 1,000 UK homes flooded

A cold weather alert is in force this weekend – with warnings that waterlogged roads could turn icy. According to the Environment agency – more than a thousand homes have been flooded after days of heavy rain.

By six o’clock there were 247 flood warnings across the UK with another 267 flood alerts. Surging waters in the River Avon, the Severn and the Trent caused widespread disruption – and water levels along the Thames are still rising. Many train services in the southwest of England have been cancelled or diverted.