We need to talk about Clubhouse

Serena Barker Singh takes us through the corridors of Clubhouse – and asks whether this is an app that really is like no other – or whether it’s got all the baggage of its social media ancestors.

There’s a brand new app in town making waves and changing the way we chat with one another. An app where all the topics on the tip of your tongue are discussed by people from around the world – all live, all audio, like live podcasts with no limits. But there’s the catch: if this world gives you free flowing live chat, where are the controls and where are the limits?

As Clubhouse rises in popularity, so too rises a darker side around privacy, harassment, racism, misogyny, misinformation. These are the age-old problems of social media – so why has this app not learnt the lessons?

Today, Serena Barker Singh, takes us through the corridors of Clubhouse – and asks whether this is an app that really is like no other – or whether it’s got all the baggage of its social media ancestors.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.