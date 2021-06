The band James were supposed to be headlining at a concert at an outdoor venue in north London next week, their first official big gig in the capital since the pandemic began.

The Mancunian group behind hits such as Sit Down and Come Here have already had five festival spots cancelled this summer because of uncertainty over the rules.

Just after the prime minister’s announcement, we spoke to the band’s lead singer Tim Booth and began by asking him how his planned gigs would be affected.